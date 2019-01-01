Precipio Inc is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company providing diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It has built and continues to develop a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technologies developed within academic institutions, and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. The company also operates a research and development facility in Omaha, Nebraska which focuses on the development of various technologies, among them its internally developed proprietary products IV-Cell and HemeScreen.