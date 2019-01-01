|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Precipio’s space includes: Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH), Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD), Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR), Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU).
The latest price target for Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) was reported by Maxim Group on November 22, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PRPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) is $1.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Precipio.
Precipio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Precipio.
Precipio is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.