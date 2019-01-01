QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Precipio Inc is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company providing diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It has built and continues to develop a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technologies developed within academic institutions, and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. The company also operates a research and development facility in Omaha, Nebraska which focuses on the development of various technologies, among them its internally developed proprietary products IV-Cell and HemeScreen.

Precipio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precipio (PRPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precipio's (PRPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Precipio (PRPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) was reported by Maxim Group on November 22, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PRPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Precipio (PRPO)?

A

The stock price for Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) is $1.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precipio (PRPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precipio.

Q

When is Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) reporting earnings?

A

Precipio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Precipio (PRPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precipio.

Q

What sector and industry does Precipio (PRPO) operate in?

A

Precipio is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.