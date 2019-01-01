TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality. The solutions offered by the company include Digital Experience, Customer Experience, Advisory services, and Back Office and Automation among other services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Philippines.