TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality. The solutions offered by the company include Digital Experience, Customer Experience, Advisory services, and Back Office and Automation among other services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Philippines.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.280 0.0400
REV600.000M

Analyst Ratings

TELUS Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TELUS Intl (TIXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TELUS Intl (NYSE: TIXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TELUS Intl's (TIXT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TELUS Intl.

Q

What is the target price for TELUS Intl (TIXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for TELUS Intl (NYSE: TIXT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting TIXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.21% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TELUS Intl (TIXT)?

A

The stock price for TELUS Intl (NYSE: TIXT) is $24.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TELUS Intl (TIXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TELUS Intl.

Q

When is TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) reporting earnings?

A

TELUS Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is TELUS Intl (TIXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TELUS Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does TELUS Intl (TIXT) operate in?

A

TELUS Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.