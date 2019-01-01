QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Celcuity Inc is active in the healthcare domain. It is a cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer sub-types and commercialising diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company's proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses the patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Celcuity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celcuity (CELC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celcuity's (CELC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celcuity (CELC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CELC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 382.63% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celcuity (CELC)?

A

The stock price for Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is $10.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celcuity (CELC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celcuity.

Q

When is Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) reporting earnings?

A

Celcuity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Celcuity (CELC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celcuity.

Q

What sector and industry does Celcuity (CELC) operate in?

A

Celcuity is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.