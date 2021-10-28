 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $292.63 million.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class A Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $65.80 billion.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $74.56 billion.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $683.40 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $664.59 million.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $447.39 million.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $12.37 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $342.64 million.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $110.20 million.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $29.87 billion.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $529.61 million.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $424.66 million.

• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $164.96 million.

• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $247.66 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $60.46 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $48.72 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $163.97 million.

• Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.85 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $141.76 million.

• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $89.48 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $126.82 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $218.69 million.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $223.32 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $243.52 million.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $687.09 million.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $475.28 million.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $263.38 million.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $698.44 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $178.57 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $575.73 million.

• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $190.11 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $352.18 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $871.05 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $805.57 million.

• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $681.84 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $57.03 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $575.48 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $392.03 million.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $675.02 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $505.87 million.

• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $25.80 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $339.24 million.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $256.16 million.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $46.82 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $32.07 million.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $61.06 million.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $389.53 million.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.99 million.

• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $107.21 million.

• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $686.77 million.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $303.23 million.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $49.23 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $603.13 million.

• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.20 million.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $663.44 million.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $682.83 million.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $480.89 million.

• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.09 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $987.30 million.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $420.42 million.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $259.24 million.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $228.66 million.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $905.77 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $852.25 million.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $42.47 million.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.42 per share on revenue of $15.27 million.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $668.52 million.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $829.49 million.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.99 per share on revenue of $8.94 billion.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.80 billion.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $152.56 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $295.58 million.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $548.23 million.

• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $924.00 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $963.33 million.

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $186.84 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $47.82 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $302.27 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $36.72 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $307.07 million.

• Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $422.63 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $137.70 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $478.19 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $181.36 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $84.85 billion.

• U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $15.07 million.

• LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.20 million.

• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $176.60 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $498.49 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $481.20 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $295.87 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $75.25 million.

• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $661.87 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $27.55 million.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.50 million.

• Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $21.92 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $286.11 million.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $683.97 million.

• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $53.89 million.

• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $60.49 million.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $109.32 million.

• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $335.10 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $166.73 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $617.82 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $39.05 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $875.35 million.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $332.02 million.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $700.84 million.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.94 million.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $687.70 million.

• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $384.65 million.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $370.43 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $216.98 million.

• Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $423.51 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $453.05 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $209.64 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.06 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $223.29 million.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.64 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $103.64 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $337.57 million.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $286.43 million.

• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $168.18 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $106.57 million.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $450.35 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.83 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $384.30 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $52.95 million.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.44 million.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.21 million.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $186.95 million.

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $156.09 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.68 million.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $60.93 million.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $86.93 million.

• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.72 million.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $139.01 million.

• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $147.53 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $177.61 million.

• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $127.47 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $820.00 thousand.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $69.09 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $260.02 million.

• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $329.80 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $34.01 million.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.95 million.

• Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $153.00 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $373.04 million.

• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $259.66 million.

• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $104.66 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $69.66 million.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $477.13 million.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $145.76 million.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $143.38 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $75.67 million.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $19.21 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $126.44 million.

• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $56.65 million.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $582.32 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $866.33 million.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $859.95 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $531.87 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $810.57 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $590.90 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.

• Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $30.45 million.

• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $157.83 million.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $765.91 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $316.04 million.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $97.42 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $227.98 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.05 million.

• Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $298.74 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $175.13 million.

 

