Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $292.63 million.
• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class A Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $65.80 billion.
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $74.56 billion.
• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $683.40 million.
• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $664.59 million.
• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $447.39 million.
• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $12.37 million.
• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $342.64 million.
• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.
• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $110.20 million.
• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $29.87 billion.
• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion.
• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion.
• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $529.61 million.
• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $424.66 million.
• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $164.96 million.
• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $247.66 million.
• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $60.46 million.
• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $48.72 million.
• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $163.97 million.
• Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.85 million.
• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.
• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $141.76 million.
• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $89.48 million.
• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $126.82 million.
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $218.69 million.
• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $223.32 million.
• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $243.52 million.
• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $687.09 million.
• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $475.28 million.
• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $263.38 million.
• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $698.44 million.
• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $178.57 million.
• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $575.73 million.
• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $190.11 million.
• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $352.18 million.
• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $871.05 million.
• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $805.57 million.
• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $681.84 million.
• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $57.03 million.
• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $575.48 million.
• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $392.03 million.
• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $675.02 million.
• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $505.87 million.
• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $25.80 million.
• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $339.24 million.
• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.
• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $256.16 million.
• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $46.82 billion.
• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $32.07 million.
• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $61.06 million.
• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $389.53 million.
• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.99 million.
• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.
• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $107.21 million.
• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $686.77 million.
• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $303.23 million.
• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $49.23 million.
• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $603.13 million.
• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.20 million.
• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $663.44 million.
• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.
• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $682.83 million.
• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.
• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $480.89 million.
• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.09 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $987.30 million.
• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $420.42 million.
• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.
• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $259.24 million.
• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $228.66 million.
• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $905.77 million.
• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $852.25 million.
• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $42.47 million.
• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.42 per share on revenue of $15.27 million.
• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $668.52 million.
• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $829.49 million.
• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.
• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.99 per share on revenue of $8.94 billion.
• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.80 billion.
• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $152.56 million.
• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $295.58 million.
• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $548.23 million.
• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $924.00 million.
• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $963.33 million.
• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $186.84 million.
• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $47.82 million.
• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $302.27 million.
• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $36.72 million.
• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $307.07 million.
• Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $422.63 million.
• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $137.70 million.
• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $478.19 million.
• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.
• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $181.36 million.
• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.
• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion.
• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $84.85 billion.
• U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $15.07 million.
• LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.20 million.
• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $176.60 million.
• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $498.49 million.
• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $481.20 million.
• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $295.87 million.
• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $75.25 million.
• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $661.87 million.
• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $27.55 million.
• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.50 million.
• Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $21.92 million.
• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $286.11 million.
• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $683.97 million.
• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $53.89 million.
• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.
• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $60.49 million.
• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $109.32 million.
• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $335.10 million.
• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $166.73 million.
• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.
• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $617.82 million.
• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $39.05 million.
• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $875.35 million.
• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $332.02 million.
• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $700.84 million.
• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.94 million.
• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $687.70 million.
• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $384.65 million.
• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $370.43 million.
• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $216.98 million.
• Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $423.51 million.
• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $453.05 million.
• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $209.64 million.
• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.06 million.
• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $223.29 million.
• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.64 million.
• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $103.64 million.
• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $337.57 million.
• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $286.43 million.
• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $168.18 million.
• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $106.57 million.
• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $450.35 million.
• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.
• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.83 million.
• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $384.30 million.
• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $52.95 million.
• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.44 million.
• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.21 million.
• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $186.95 million.
• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $156.09 million.
• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.
• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.68 million.
• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $60.93 million.
• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $86.93 million.
• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.72 million.
• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $139.01 million.
• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $147.53 million.
• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $177.61 million.
• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $127.47 million.
• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $820.00 thousand.
• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $69.09 million.
• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $260.02 million.
• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $329.80 million.
• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $34.01 million.
• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.95 million.
• Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $153.00 million.
• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion.
• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $373.04 million.
• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.
• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $259.66 million.
• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $104.66 million.
• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $69.66 million.
• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $477.13 million.
• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $145.76 million.
• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $143.38 million.
• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.
• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $75.67 million.
• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $19.21 million.
• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $126.44 million.
• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $56.65 million.
• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $582.32 million.
• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.
• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $866.33 million.
• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.
• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $859.95 million.
• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $531.87 million.
• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $810.57 million.
• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $590.90 million.
• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.
• Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $30.45 million.
• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $157.83 million.
• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $765.91 million.
• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $316.04 million.
• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $97.42 million.
• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $227.98 million.
• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.05 million.
• Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $298.74 million.
• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $175.13 million.
