Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Kemper Corp is a diversified insurance company that provides services in property and casualty insurance, along with life and health insurance. The company's property and casualty segment offers personal and commercial lines for home and automotive products. It conducts its operations through three operating segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance and Life & Health Insurance.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.340-2.050 -1.7100
REV1.390B1.494B104.000M

Analyst Ratings

Kemper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kemper (KMPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kemper's (KMPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kemper (KMPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) was reported by Raymond James on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KMPR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kemper (KMPR)?

A

The stock price for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) is $51.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kemper (KMPR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) reporting earnings?

A

Kemper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Kemper (KMPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kemper.

Q

What sector and industry does Kemper (KMPR) operate in?

A

Kemper is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.