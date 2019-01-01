|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.340
|-2.050
|-1.7100
|REV
|1.390B
|1.494B
|104.000M
You can purchase shares of Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kemper’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) was reported by Raymond James on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KMPR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) is $51.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Kemper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kemper.
Kemper is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.