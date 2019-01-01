Civeo Corp provides long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services, especially to the natural resource industry. It also provides catering and food services, housekeeping, laundry, facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications and personnel logistics at the sites where it provides accommodation. It organizes its business under segments based on the nature of its geographical spread which includes Canada where it generates most of its from revenues, Australia and the United States.