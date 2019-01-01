QQQ
Range
22.68 - 23.19
Vol / Avg.
3.2K/28.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.68 - 25.28
Mkt Cap
323.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.74
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Civeo Corp provides long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services, especially to the natural resource industry. It also provides catering and food services, housekeeping, laundry, facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications and personnel logistics at the sites where it provides accommodation. It organizes its business under segments based on the nature of its geographical spread which includes Canada where it generates most of its from revenues, Australia and the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV142.530M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Civeo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Civeo (CVEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Civeo's (CVEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Civeo (CVEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) was reported by RBC Capital on July 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.80 expecting CVEO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -96.47% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Civeo (CVEO)?

A

The stock price for Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) is $22.68 last updated Today at 4:41:59 PM.

Q

Does Civeo (CVEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Civeo.

Q

When is Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) reporting earnings?

A

Civeo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Civeo (CVEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Civeo.

Q

What sector and industry does Civeo (CVEO) operate in?

A

Civeo is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.