|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.010
|1.060
|0.0500
|REV
|22.610M
|24.381M
|1.771M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Evans Bancorp.
The latest price target for Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting EVBN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.08% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) is $41.97 last updated Today at 8:57:34 PM.
The next Evans Bancorp (EVBN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Evans Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Evans Bancorp.
Evans Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.