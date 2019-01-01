QQQ
Range
41.38 - 42
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/7.4K
Div / Yield
1.22/2.92%
52 Wk
29.15 - 44.48
Mkt Cap
230.1M
Payout Ratio
27.46
Open
42
P/E
9.56
EPS
1.08
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Evans Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it provides various banking services to consumers and commercial customers in the USA. The firm operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The banking business segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, including lending and depository services and offering non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. The insurance agency segment includes the activities of selling various premium-based insurance policies on a commission basis, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability and long-term care coverage, and providing claims adjusting services to various insurance companies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0101.060 0.0500
REV22.610M24.381M1.771M

Analyst Ratings

Evans Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evans Bancorp (EVBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Evans Bancorp's (EVBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evans Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Evans Bancorp (EVBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting EVBN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.08% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evans Bancorp (EVBN)?

A

The stock price for Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) is $41.97 last updated Today at 8:57:34 PM.

Q

Does Evans Bancorp (EVBN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Evans Bancorp (EVBN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) reporting earnings?

A

Evans Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Evans Bancorp (EVBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evans Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Evans Bancorp (EVBN) operate in?

A

Evans Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.