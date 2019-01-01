Evans Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it provides various banking services to consumers and commercial customers in the USA. The firm operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The banking business segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, including lending and depository services and offering non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. The insurance agency segment includes the activities of selling various premium-based insurance policies on a commission basis, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability and long-term care coverage, and providing claims adjusting services to various insurance companies.