Range
63.04 - 64.18
Vol / Avg.
112.8K/111.9K
Div / Yield
1.44/2.25%
52 Wk
58.01 - 73.69
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
67
Open
63.76
P/E
31.5
EPS
0.6
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
SJW Group is a U.S. water utility services holding company that provides, stores, purifies and distributes water. The company primarily operates in various California municipalities and also has operations in other states. Its operating segments include Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its water utility services segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.420 -0.0600
REV141.000M139.737M-1.263M

Analyst Ratings

SJW Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SJW Gr (SJW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SJW Gr's (SJW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SJW Gr (SJW) stock?

A

The latest price target for SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) was reported by Seaport Global on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting SJW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.86% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SJW Gr (SJW)?

A

The stock price for SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) is $64.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SJW Gr (SJW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) reporting earnings?

A

SJW Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is SJW Gr (SJW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SJW Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does SJW Gr (SJW) operate in?

A

SJW Gr is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.