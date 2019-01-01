|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.420
|-0.0600
|REV
|141.000M
|139.737M
|-1.263M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SJW Gr’s space includes: California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG).
The latest price target for SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) was reported by Seaport Global on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting SJW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.86% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) is $64.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
SJW Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SJW Gr.
SJW Gr is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.