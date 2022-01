Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 445 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 10.02% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock drifted down 1.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.21.

stock set a new 52-week low of $214.23 on Friday, moving up 0.11%. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock hit $21.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.93 on Friday morning, moving down 3.51%. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) stock hit $27.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.43%.

shares moved down 3.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.28, drifting down 3.37%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $31.00 and moving down 1.52%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.75. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $96.35. The stock traded down 0.79%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $101.10 on Friday. The stock was down 3.15% for the day. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%.

shares fell to $19.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.04%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $56.68 on Friday, moving down 0.96%.

shares were down 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.71. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) stock hit a yearly low of $89.16. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock drifted down 3.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.18. ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares fell to $14.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $68.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Friday. The stock was down 10.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $74.75. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.95 on Friday, moving down 0.45%.

stock drifted down 0.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.28. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares made a new 52-week low of $41.38 on Friday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

stock drifted down 1.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.16. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $53.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.

stock hit $34.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.92%. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.08. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.15 on Friday, moving up 0.49%. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Friday morning, moving down 1.8%.

shares hit a yearly low of $89.98. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares made a new 52-week low of $31.67 on Friday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

shares moved up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.90, drifting up 0.43%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares set a new yearly low of $10.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

shares were down 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $86.01. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $60.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.8%.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.77. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock hit a yearly low of $22.13. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

stock hit $57.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.5%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock drifted down 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.57.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.42. Shares traded down 0.71%. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.38. The stock traded down 2.85%.

shares fell to $25.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.6%. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $35.05. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock hit $9.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.6%. Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Friday morning, moving down 3.66%. 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares moved down 3.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.16, drifting down 3.79%.

shares fell to $11.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) shares set a new yearly low of $32.35 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Friday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day. Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.13 on Friday morning, moving down 1.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $49.76. Shares traded down 0.51%. Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares fell to $29.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.02%.

shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.91. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Friday. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.

shares were down 4.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26. Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Friday, moving down 2.74%.

shares fell to $16.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.47%. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.48 and moving down 1.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) shares set a new yearly low of $13.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.16. The stock traded up 0.66%. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares set a new yearly low of $27.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.13. Shares traded down 0.32%. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.49 and moving up 1.78%.

shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.58. Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares hit a yearly low of $143.75. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.47. Shares traded up 0.14%. Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock drifted down 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.85.

shares were down 3.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.05. ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) stock hit $16.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.32. Shares traded down 2.01%. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.

shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.23. PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) stock hit a yearly low of $18.95. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $52.01 on Friday, moving down 1.95%. Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.85. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.31. Shares traded down 2.6%. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.22. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.

stock hit $35.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.78%. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Friday morning, moving down 1.61%.

shares fell to $6.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.67 and moving down 2.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%. Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) shares were up 3.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.78.

stock drifted down 1.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.01. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.27.

stock set a new 52-week low of $61.53 on Friday, moving down 1.48%. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 2.45% for the day. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares set a new yearly low of $22.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares set a new yearly low of $28.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $40.60. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock hit $4.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Friday, moving up 1.83%. Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) shares moved down 1.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.24, drifting down 1.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.53 on Friday morning, moving up 0.52%. Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) stock hit $3.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.01 and moving up 1.61%. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares fell to $4.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.76%.

shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.14. Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Friday, moving down 2.25%. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.16. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.63. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares hit a yearly low of $8.22. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares moved up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.61, drifting up 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.15 and moving down 0.56%. Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares hit a yearly low of $3.99. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.95% on the session. View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock traded down 3.33%.

shares fell to $6.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock hit $2.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.91. The stock was down 1.24% on the session. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares moved up 1.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.04, drifting up 1.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Friday, moving up 1.81%. BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.42. Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Friday morning, moving down 0.37%.

stock hit $3.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.02%. Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares set a new yearly low of $15.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares were down 5.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.25. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) stock drifted down 2.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.38.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.05. Shares traded up 0.7%. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock hit $7.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.92 and moving up 2.09%. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday. The stock was up 4.02% for the day.

shares moved down 1.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.88, drifting down 1.2%. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Friday, moving up 0.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 1.16%. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.18. Shares traded down 1.22%.

shares moved down 5.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.24, drifting down 5.15%. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.56.

stock hit $7.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock drifted up 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.00.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.63%. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares fell to $17.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock hit $4.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.38. The stock was down 4.82% for the day. Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares fell to $4.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27, drifting down 2.08%.

stock drifted down 0.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.12. Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $24.01 and moving down 1.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42. The stock traded up 1.06%. Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.35. Shares traded down 2.03%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.84. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Friday. The stock was down 8.31% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.29 on Friday, moving down 2.07%. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.09.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.34 this morning. The stock was down 5.79% on the session. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.31%.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.91. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.80.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.93. The stock traded down 0.05%. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock hit $7.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.80. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.01 and moving down 0.25%.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares moved up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29, drifting up 0.87%.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.41. The stock was down 4.5% for the day. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.13. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares moved down 2.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86, drifting down 2.78%.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.72. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

shares were down 4.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.86. Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Friday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.51. Shares traded down 2.55%. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.36 and moving down 0.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.50. Shares traded down 1.61%. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.24 and moving down 4.03%.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Friday. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock hit a yearly low of $7.09. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.06. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.15. Shares traded up 1.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.71. Shares traded down 0.36%. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.61. Shares traded down 4.06%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) shares moved up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.68, drifting up 0.79%.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.56 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.79 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Friday, moving down 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Friday, moving down 0.46%. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.01.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.38. The stock traded down 1.42%. Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.49%. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares fell to $3.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Friday morning, moving down 2.39%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.70 and moving down 1.99%.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF) stock drifted down 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60.

stock drifted down 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.59. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.77 and moving down 1.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Friday, moving down 1.08%. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.97. Shares traded down 4.78%.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.

shares fell to $6.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%. Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock traded up 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 3.68%. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

shares moved down 2.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.90, drifting down 2.81%. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM) stock drifted down 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80.

stock hit $0.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.11. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Friday morning, moving down 4.65%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Friday. The stock was down 8.47% for the day. John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE:JHS) shares hit a yearly low of $14.69. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 0.8% for the day. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday, moving up 3.76%.

stock hit $4.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.81. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.02 and moving 0.0% (flat). CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares moved up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55, drifting up 0.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%. Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.09. Shares traded down 0.39%. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.33. Shares traded down 0.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock hit $3.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.28%.

shares fell to $4.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.26%. WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Friday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.35. Shares traded up 0.71%. Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock traded up 0.03%.

shares moved down 2.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 2.85%. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares were down 2.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.14.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 4.12% for the day. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares fell to $1.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.5%.

stock hit $3.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.58%. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Friday morning, moving down 1.15%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.82. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares moved down 2.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.61, drifting down 2.21%.

shares fell to $5.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.7%. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

shares fell to $1.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.09. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

stock drifted down 6.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 0.39%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.48. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. iBio (AMEX:IBIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.49. Shares traded down 0.16%.

shares fell to $6.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.86%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.88%.

stock drifted down 4.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares were down 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving up 0.79%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares fell to $0.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.01 and moving down 0.12%. Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares fell to $2.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.1%.

shares fell to $1.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.42%. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares were down 2.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.80.

stock hit $2.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.94%. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Friday, moving down 1.32%. IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock drifted down 6.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.59.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving up 0.94%. LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 0.95%.

shares fell to $1.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock drifted down 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11.

shares were down 3.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.09. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 2.01%.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 2.76% for the day. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

shares moved down 1.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 1.16%. Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.78 and moving down 1.28%. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock drifted down 1.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.07%. Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting down 0.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.72 and moving down 0.82%. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock drifted down 2.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Friday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded down 4.76%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares moved up 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.38, drifting up 0.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.98. Shares traded down 0.35%. Evolve Transition Infr (AMEX:SNMP) stock drifted down 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43.

shares moved down 3.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 3.75%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.55. Shares traded down 2.49%.

stock hit $1.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.84%. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares were down 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.03.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares moved down 2.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 2.22%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday. The stock was down 4.52% for the day. Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 3.57%.

shares fell to $0.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.6%. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.80. Shares traded up 1.6%.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 1.57% for the day. ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday, moving up 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday, moving down 1.23%. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving up 4.13%. Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock hit a yearly low of $4.20. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20. Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock hit $2.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock traded down 0.92%. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock drifted down 2.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock drifted up 2.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday morning, moving down 0.27%. LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares fell to $0.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.29%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved down 3.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71, drifting down 3.66%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:TMBR) stock drifted down 2.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Friday, moving down 3.3%. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Friday morning, moving down 3.37%.

stock hit $1.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

shares fell to $0.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%. BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Friday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares moved down 4.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76, drifting down 4.27%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.44%.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded down 2.01%. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 4.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded down 1.55%. Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares moved down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 0.6%.

shares were down 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.83. Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $0.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.35%. Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) stock hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

