Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
BT Brands Inc operates and owns fast-food restaurants called Burger Time. The company also operates in Minnesota as a franchisee of the Dairy Queen. It offers a variety of burgers and other affordably priced foods such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks.

BT Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BT Brands (BTBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BT Brands (NASDAQ: BTBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BT Brands's (BTBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BT Brands (BTBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BT Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for BT Brands (BTBD)?

A

The stock price for BT Brands (NASDAQ: BTBD) is $1.9801 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BT Brands (BTBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BT Brands.

Q

When is BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) reporting earnings?

A

BT Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is BT Brands (BTBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BT Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does BT Brands (BTBD) operate in?

A

BT Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.