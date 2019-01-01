|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BT Brands (NASDAQ: BTBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BT Brands’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR).
There is no analysis for BT Brands
The stock price for BT Brands (NASDAQ: BTBD) is $1.9801 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BT Brands.
BT Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BT Brands.
BT Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.