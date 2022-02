Vision Marine Technologies Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing electric outboard powertrain systems and related technology. The company manufactures hand-crafted, highly durable, low maintenance, environmentally-friendly electric recreational powerboats. Its manufacturing models of electric powerboats include Phoenix 290, Bruce 22, Volt 180, Fantail 217, and Quietude 156. The company's segment includes the Sale of electric boats and Rental of electric boat. It generates maximum revenue from the Sale of electric boats segment.