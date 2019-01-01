QQQ
Range
9.48 - 9.63
Vol / Avg.
32.3K/67.2K
Div / Yield
0.34/3.53%
52 Wk
9.56 - 15.37
Mkt Cap
144.3M
Payout Ratio
283.33
Open
9.62
P/E
80.33
EPS
0.02
Shares
15.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Consolidated Water Co Ltd is active in the utility sector. It develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. The company's operating segment includes Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. It generates maximum revenue from the Bulk segment. The bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities in Grand Cayman and The Bahamas under long-term contracts. Its retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Island pursuant to an exclusive license granted by the Cayman Islands government. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Cayman Islands.

Consolidated Water Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Consolidated Water Co's (CWCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on July 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CWCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Consolidated Water Co (CWCO)?

A

The stock price for Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) is $9.49 last updated Today at 5:14:52 PM.

Q

Does Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) reporting earnings?

A

Consolidated Water Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consolidated Water Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) operate in?

A

Consolidated Water Co is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.