|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Consolidated Water Co’s space includes: California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) and Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS).
The latest price target for Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on July 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CWCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) is $9.49 last updated Today at 5:14:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Consolidated Water Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Consolidated Water Co.
Consolidated Water Co is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.