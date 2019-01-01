|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PureCycle Technologies’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY), Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP).
The latest price target for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting PCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 413.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) is $6.04 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for PureCycle Technologies.
PureCycle Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PureCycle Technologies.
PureCycle Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.