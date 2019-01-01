QQQ
Range
5.23 - 6.07
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.94 - 35.75
Mkt Cap
755.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
125M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
PureCycle Technologies Inc holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

PureCycle Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PureCycle Technologies (PCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PureCycle Technologies's (PCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PureCycle Technologies (PCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting PCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 413.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PureCycle Technologies (PCT)?

A

The stock price for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) is $6.04 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PureCycle Technologies (PCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PureCycle Technologies.

Q

When is PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) reporting earnings?

A

PureCycle Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is PureCycle Technologies (PCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PureCycle Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does PureCycle Technologies (PCT) operate in?

A

PureCycle Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.