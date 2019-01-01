UroGen Pharma Ltd is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies designed to change the standard of care for urological pathologies. It has an innovative and broad pipeline of product candidates that can overcome the deficiencies of current treatment options for a variety of urological conditions with a focus on uro-oncology. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102, are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, or MMC, a generic drug, which is used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy.