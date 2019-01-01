Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer-related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes drug assets for Crohn's Disease, COVID19, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Its development pipeline includes Foralumab, Milciclib, Anti-IL6R, and Others. The company has a single reporting segment, which is the research and development of biotechnological & pharmaceutical products.