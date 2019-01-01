QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

IN8bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IN8bio (INAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IN8bio's (INAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IN8bio (INAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting INAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IN8bio (INAB)?

A

The stock price for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) is $4.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IN8bio (INAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IN8bio.

Q

When is IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) reporting earnings?

A

IN8bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is IN8bio (INAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IN8bio.

Q

What sector and industry does IN8bio (INAB) operate in?

A

IN8bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.