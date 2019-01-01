|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IN8bio’s space includes: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO).
The latest price target for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting INAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) is $4.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IN8bio.
IN8bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IN8bio.
IN8bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.