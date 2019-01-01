QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
4.7M/9.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 2.68
Mkt Cap
19.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
108.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Exicure Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops a new class of immunomodulatory and gene silencing drugs against validated targets. It uses a spherical nucleic acid technology platform to build a pipeline of products for a range of diseases with unmet medical needs. The company addresses diseases, such as oncology, immunology, and dermatology.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exicure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Exicure (XCUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exicure's (XCUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exicure (XCUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) was reported by Chardan Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.40 expecting XCUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.12% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exicure (XCUR)?

A

The stock price for Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) is $0.1809 last updated Today at 5:33:45 PM.

Q

Does Exicure (XCUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exicure.

Q

When is Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) reporting earnings?

A

Exicure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Exicure (XCUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exicure.

Q

What sector and industry does Exicure (XCUR) operate in?

A

Exicure is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.