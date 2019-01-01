|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exicure’s space includes: Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX), Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX), Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO).
The latest price target for Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) was reported by Chardan Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.40 expecting XCUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.12% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) is $0.1809 last updated Today at 5:33:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Exicure.
Exicure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exicure.
Exicure is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.