Range
4.93 - 5.19
Vol / Avg.
98K/112.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.87 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
111M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
22M
Outstanding
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative-targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. The company's proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its most advanced products are Iomab-B, an antibody-drug construct containing iodine 131 (I-131), used for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation in various indications and Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct containing actinium 225 (Ac-225), currently in human clinical trials for acute myeloid leukemia.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Actinium Pharmaceuticals's (ATNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ATNM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 792.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)?

A

The stock price for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) is $5.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ATNM) reporting earnings?

A

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) operate in?

A

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.