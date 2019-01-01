Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative-targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. The company's proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its most advanced products are Iomab-B, an antibody-drug construct containing iodine 131 (I-131), used for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation in various indications and Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct containing actinium 225 (Ac-225), currently in human clinical trials for acute myeloid leukemia.