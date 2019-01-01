QQQ
Range
13.24 - 13.64
Vol / Avg.
48.6K/51.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.76 - 25.99
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.5
P/E
6
EPS
0.29
Shares
89.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:29PM
Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero's operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine. It holds an interest in MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperanca property, and NX Gold Property.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ero Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ero Copper (ERO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ero Copper (NYSE: ERO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ero Copper's (ERO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ero Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Ero Copper (ERO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ero Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Ero Copper (ERO)?

A

The stock price for Ero Copper (NYSE: ERO) is $13.45 last updated Today at 8:58:44 PM.

Q

Does Ero Copper (ERO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ero Copper.

Q

When is Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) reporting earnings?

A

Ero Copper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Ero Copper (ERO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ero Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Ero Copper (ERO) operate in?

A

Ero Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.