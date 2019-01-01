QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/163.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.88 - 15.09
Mkt Cap
351.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
38.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:27AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a fashion brand primarily serving Millennial and Gen Z women. Its products include Fall Dresses, Winter Dresses, Sweater Dresses, Short Dresses, Casual Dresses, Wedding Dresses, and Denims, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS8.0000.130 -7.8700
REV105.410M106.320M910.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lulus Fashion Lounge Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lulus Fashion Lounge's (LVLU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LVLU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.76% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)?

A

The stock price for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) is $9.16 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Q

When is Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) reporting earnings?

A

Lulus Fashion Lounge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Q

What sector and industry does Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) operate in?

A

Lulus Fashion Lounge is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.