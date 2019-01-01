|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marker Therapeutics’s space includes: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ).
The latest price target for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting MRKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) is $0.39 last updated Today at 5:06:29 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Marker Therapeutics.
Marker Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marker Therapeutics.
Marker Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.