Marker Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company develops product candidates from its MultiTAA T cell technology, which is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens, or TAAs, which are tumor targets, and then kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It is also developing peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors, as well as PolyStart.