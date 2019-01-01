QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Marker Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company develops product candidates from its MultiTAA T cell technology, which is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens, or TAAs, which are tumor targets, and then kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It is also developing peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors, as well as PolyStart.

Marker Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marker Therapeutics's (MRKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting MRKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)?

A

The stock price for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) is $0.39 last updated Today at 5:06:29 PM.

Q

Does Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marker Therapeutics.

Q

When is Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) reporting earnings?

A

Marker Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marker Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) operate in?

A

Marker Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.