Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens. The firm's core platform, the Accelerate ID/AST System, determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells in a patient sample are susceptible to a particular antibiotic. This test is performed on pathogens that are commonly associated with serious infections and can deliver results more quickly than traditional methods, such as bacterial culturing. The system can analyze a positive blood culture sample in approximately five hours, which is faster than traditional testing techniques.

Accelerate Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accelerate Diagnostics's (AXDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) was reported by BTIG on October 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AXDX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)?

A

The stock price for Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) is $2.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Q

When is Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) reporting earnings?

A

Accelerate Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) operate in?

A

Accelerate Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.