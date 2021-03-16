 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:

This morning 279 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY).
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 182.81% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares hit a yearly high of $65.73. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.44%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a yearly high of $112.34. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $66.11. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $377.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares hit a yearly high of $117.41. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.37 on Tuesday, moving up 1.04%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.38.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were down 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.79.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.04%.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares broke to $18.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.75.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.17 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.11. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.22 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $315.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares hit a yearly high of $169.13. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $278.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.24%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.98 with a daily change of down 0.28%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were up 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.92.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.63 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $193.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.76%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $85.81 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.69. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit $43.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.35%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares set a new yearly high of $76.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.08.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Tuesday, moving up 4.15%.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.15 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.2% for the day.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $178.55 for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.07 with a daily change of up 4.48%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
  • DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.23. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) shares set a new yearly high of $77.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares set a new yearly high of $103.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares hit a yearly high of $47.07. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were up 2.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.95.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.41%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.43. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares broke to $28.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $215.12.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares set a new yearly high of $50.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,650.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.77%.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares broke to $50.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.92%.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $182.88.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.05. Shares traded down 1.1%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.32 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $190.88 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.31%.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.90 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares broke to $48.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.56%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.55. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.86 on Tuesday, moving down 1.23%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $82.38 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.79 with a daily change of down 0.28%.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.38.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit a yearly high of $42.79. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $344.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.12%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.64%.
  • Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.24%.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) shares set a new yearly high of $26.16 this morning. The stock was up 3.45% on the session.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares hit $99.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.41%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.51. Shares traded up 1.36%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.21. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.89% for the day.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.74%.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares set a new yearly high of $21.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.24 on Tuesday, moving up 3.47%.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.44%.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares broke to $71.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.69%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares were down 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.37.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $142.50. Shares traded up 1.06%.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares broke to $143.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $229.35 with a daily change of down 1.23%.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares were down 3.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.88 for a change of down 3.36%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.84. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.44.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a yearly high of $55.06. The stock traded down 1.89% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares hit $117.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.84%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.77. The stock traded down 1.81% on the session.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.31%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $250.10. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares hit a yearly high of $180.00. The stock traded up 3.29% on the session.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares hit $102.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.
  • Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares were down 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.00.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.74 on Tuesday, moving down 1.13%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit $141.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.76%.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.8%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.50. The stock traded down 1.57% on the session.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares hit $96.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.41%.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.58. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $271.29 Tuesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.02. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.84 on Tuesday, moving down 2.84%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares set a new yearly high of $54.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.06 with a daily change of down 0.01%.
  • EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) shares were down 2.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.81.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.22. Shares traded up 1.01%.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.95 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.97%.
  • Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.60 with a daily change of down 2.0%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $93.98 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were down 2.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.96.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares hit a yearly high of $25.75. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.74. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.18 for a change of down 0.8%.
  • HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares hit $22.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.79.
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.50 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $303.91. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.29 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.87. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) shares were up 1.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.81 for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares hit $41.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares broke to $92.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares broke to $19.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.25%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares set a new yearly high of $111.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares were up 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.42.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares were up 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.69.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares set a new yearly high of $47.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.53 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.71%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were down 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.49.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.56%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit $18.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.96% for the day.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.42 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares broke to $42.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.74%.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.83. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.24 on Tuesday, moving down 1.39%.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.50.
  • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.91.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.00. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.
  • OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $99.99. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.65%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares hit a yearly high of $58.45. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.
  • Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.86.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.32. The stock was down 5.47% for the day.
  • Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.47 with a daily change of down 2.13%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.83. The stock traded down 2.28% on the session.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit $44.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.75%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.00.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares were up 6.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.33.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.86 on Tuesday, moving up 3.34%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.01.
  • German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.46.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares hit a yearly high of $47.34. The stock traded up 3.49% on the session.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.92. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shares hit a yearly high of $17.43. The stock traded up 10.87% on the session.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.56. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Sprott (NYSE:SII) shares broke to $46.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.47%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.21. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.3%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.25.
  • Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.13 with a daily change of down 2.86%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%.
  • Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.85%.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a yearly high of $19.28. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.33.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares hit a yearly high of $34.61. The stock traded up 8.37% on the session.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares broke to $19.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 7.66%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.50 on Tuesday, moving down 2.02%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Tuesday, moving down 1.04%.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSCAP) shares set a new yearly high of $28.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.70. The stock was up 7.93% for the day.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.35. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares broke to $16.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares broke to $22.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.7%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.28%.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.37. Shares traded up 7.44%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) shares hit a yearly high of $16.20. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 14.53%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a yearly high of $27.90. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares broke to $5.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.19. The stock was down 4.08% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares were up 0.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.87 for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.50. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.77 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.71 for a change of down 0.4%.
  • Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Ordinary Shares (AMEX:BIOX) shares were up 12.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.86.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.77. The stock traded up 4.82% on the session.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.74. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit $19.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares broke to $6.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.97%.
  • InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%.
  • Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.63. The stock was up 6.85% for the day.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.68. Shares traded up 5.87%.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.78 on Tuesday, moving up 0.8%.
  • StarTek (NYSE:SRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.80. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares were up 2.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.58 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.06%.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares were up 12.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.67 for a change of up 12.62%.
  • First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.31.
  • Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares were up 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.59 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.14% for the day.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.10. Shares traded up 5.23%.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit $9.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
  • Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.58. The stock was up 39.55% for the day.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a yearly high of $4.09. The stock traded down 4.69% on the session.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares broke to $9.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.82 with a daily change of down 0.38%.
  • First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (AMEX:FEN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.35. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.19 this morning. The stock was up 19.11% on the session.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.26% for the day.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares broke to $6.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.94%.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.56%.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.3%.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.78%.
  • Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.83. The stock traded down 2.5% on the session.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.89. Shares traded down 2.86%.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.31. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.50. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.
  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.68. Shares traded up 2.19%.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 29.6%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.68 with a daily change of down 0.54%.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares hit a yearly high of $27.80. The stock traded up 3.65% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.43%.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.32%.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.04. Shares traded up 2.56%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Tuesday, moving down 6.12%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.77. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.86. The stock traded up 23.58% on the session.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares hit a yearly high of $4.93. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE:FSLF) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.46 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.
  • Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ:PESI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.73. Shares traded down 4.29%.
  • United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares were up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.00 for a change of up 1.38%.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.99%.
  • Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.01%.
  • Amrep (NYSE:AXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 8.35% for the day.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit $9.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 24.3%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares broke to $13.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.93%.
  • Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.49. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
  • MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.44%.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares were up 7.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.68.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Tuesday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel) (AMEX:CANF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.38 on Tuesday morning, moving up 50.5%.
  • Voya International High (NYSE:IID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.52. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit a yearly high of $3.65. The stock traded down 2.47% on the session.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) shares hit $7.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 182.81%.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

Related Articles (SMCI + SMID)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
How The Major Indexes On OTC Markets Performed In 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com