Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

This morning 279 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

(NASDAQ:CMCSA). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY).

(AMEX:SSY). SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 182.81% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

(NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) shares hit $7.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 182.81%.

