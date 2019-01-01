QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
RF Industries Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. The company operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of its subsidiaries. The company has its operations in United States, Canada, Israel, and Mexico.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.100 -0.0200
REV16.530M21.108M4.578M

RF Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RF Industries (RFIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RF Industries's (RFIL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RF Industries (RFIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting RFIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RF Industries (RFIL)?

A

The stock price for RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) is $6.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RF Industries (RFIL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reporting earnings?

A

RF Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is RF Industries (RFIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RF Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does RF Industries (RFIL) operate in?

A

RF Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.