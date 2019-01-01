Champions Oncology Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the development and sale of advanced technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The company operates through one segment namely Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). Its POS business assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The TOS business assists pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process and offers studies or license tumors for use in studies.