Range
7.67 - 7.74
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/7.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.1 - 14.68
Mkt Cap
103.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.74
P/E
394.5
EPS
0.02
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Champions Oncology Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the development and sale of advanced technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The company operates through one segment namely Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). Its POS business assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The TOS business assists pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process and offers studies or license tumors for use in studies.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0000.020 0.0200
REV11.550M11.786M236.000K

Champions Oncology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Champions Oncology (CSBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Champions Oncology's (CSBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Champions Oncology (CSBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) was reported by Roth Capital on March 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CSBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 108.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Champions Oncology (CSBR)?

A

The stock price for Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) is $7.665 last updated Today at 4:16:44 PM.

Q

Does Champions Oncology (CSBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Champions Oncology.

Q

When is Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) reporting earnings?

A

Champions Oncology’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Champions Oncology (CSBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Champions Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Champions Oncology (CSBR) operate in?

A

Champions Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.