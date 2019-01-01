Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.