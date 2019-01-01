QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/29.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.25 - 17.94
Mkt Cap
487.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
137.39
EPS
0.08
Shares
41.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 9:24AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050
REV69.980M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bioceres Crop Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bioceres Crop Solutions's (BIOX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) was reported by Roth Capital on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting BIOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)?

A

The stock price for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) is $11.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Q

When is Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) reporting earnings?

A

Bioceres Crop Solutions’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) operate in?

A

Bioceres Crop Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.