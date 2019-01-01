|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bioceres Crop Solutions’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI).
The latest price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) was reported by Roth Capital on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting BIOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX) is $11.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bioceres Crop Solutions.
Bioceres Crop Solutions’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bioceres Crop Solutions.
Bioceres Crop Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.