Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/301.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 3.58
Mkt Cap
128.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
113.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Savara Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. It offers products such as AeroVanc, for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. All the business activity of the firm functions through the region of the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Savara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Savara (SVRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Savara's (SVRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Savara (SVRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SVRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 519.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Savara (SVRA)?

A

The stock price for Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) is $1.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Savara (SVRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Savara.

Q

When is Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) reporting earnings?

A

Savara’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Savara (SVRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savara.

Q

What sector and industry does Savara (SVRA) operate in?

A

Savara is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.