Savara Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. It offers products such as AeroVanc, for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. All the business activity of the firm functions through the region of the United States.