On Tuesday, 400 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:
- Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tenax Therapeutics TENX.
- Presidio Property Trust SQFT's stock traded down the lowest, falling 29.06% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Under Armour UAA saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Toyota Motor TM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $143.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
- Comcast CMCSA shares set a new 52-week low of $34.78. The stock traded down 1.73%.
- Salesforce CRM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $150.82. Shares traded down 0.39%.
- Intel INTC shares fell to $30.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%.
- 3M MMM shares reached a new 52-week low of $119.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.52%.
- GSK GSK shares made a new 52-week low of $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
- Shopify SHOP shares set a new yearly low of $29.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares fell to $61.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock drifted down 3.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48.
- Baxter Intl BAX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $55.06. Shares traded down 1.69%.
- Dell Technologies DELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
- Wipro WIT shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.
- Tyson Foods TSN shares moved down 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $73.85, drifting down 0.88%.
- Telefonica TEF stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.97. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Rogers Communications RCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $42.04. Shares traded down 0.61%.
- Garmin GRMN shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $86.73.
- Avantor AVTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.32. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $97.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares made a new 52-week low of $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
- Paramount Global PARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.7%.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Tuesday, moving down 5.38%.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock set a new 52-week low of $85.19 on Tuesday, moving down 0.23%.
- DocuSign DOCU shares moved down 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.25, drifting down 0.11%.
- Teleflex TFX stock set a new 52-week low of $220.47 on Tuesday, moving down 0.03%.
- Charles River CRL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $198.00. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- Liberty Global LBTYA shares made a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $7.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.42%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved down 6.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26, drifting down 6.36%.
- SK Telecom Co SKM stock drifted down 2.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.50.
- Open Text OTEX stock set a new 52-week low of $29.44 on Tuesday, moving down 0.4%.
- Newell Brands NWL stock hit $17.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.54%.
- Lithia Motors LAD shares made a new 52-week low of $245.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.
- Arrow Electronics ARW shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.08 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.94%.
- Woori Financial Group WF shares fell to $24.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%.
- Choice Hotels Intl CHH shares set a new 52-week low of $107.35. The stock traded down 4.63%.
- Envista Holdings NVST stock drifted down 1.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.75.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares set a new yearly low of $67.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
- The Western Union WU shares set a new 52-week low of $14.18. The stock traded down 1.3%.
- IAC IAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.43 and moving down 2.69%.
- II-VI IIVI stock set a new 52-week low of $40.88 on Tuesday, moving down 5.28%.
- Grifols GRFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.39 and moving down 1.64%.
- Oshkosh OSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $77.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.
- Trex Co TREX stock drifted down 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.49.
- Omnicell OMCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $98.56. Shares traded down 0.34%.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock hit $84.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.01%.
- Nuvei NVEI stock drifted down 1.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.71.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares moved down 1.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.61, drifting down 1.43%.
- Azenta AZTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $50.05. Shares traded up 0.98%.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares moved up 0.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $65.39, drifting up 0.59%.
- Under Armour UAA stock hit $8.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new yearly low of $71.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- ICU Medical ICUI stock set a new 52-week low of $154.73 on Tuesday, moving down 1.05%.
- Neogen NEOG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $16.72. Shares traded down 4.91%.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock hit a yearly low of $30.16. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares made a new 52-week low of $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.54% for the day.
- John Bean Tech JBT stock drifted down 2.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.68.
- Rapid7 RPD shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.05.
- PacWest Banc PACW shares hit a yearly low of $25.04. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $34.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Nomad Foods NOMD shares fell to $17.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.8%.
- Simply Good Foods SMPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares made a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
- LivaNova LIVN shares fell to $53.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.36%.
- Dorman Products DORM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $85.46 and moving down 0.95%.
- Enovis ENOV stock set a new 52-week low of $48.67 on Tuesday, moving down 0.04%.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN stock hit $4.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.71%.
- Hillenbrand HI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.67%.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW stock hit a yearly low of $22.30. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- Perficient PRFT shares fell to $71.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%.
- Leslies LESL shares moved down 1.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.54, drifting down 1.88%.
- Patterson Cos PDCO shares made a new 52-week low of $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- TransAlta TAC stock drifted down 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- Certara CERT shares hit a yearly low of $14.94. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- ESAB ESAB shares set a new yearly low of $38.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- CommVault Systems CVLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.16. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- Steven Madden SHOO shares moved up 1.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.41, drifting up 1.09%.
- Novavax NVAX stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.63.
- Artisan Partners Asset APAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.04 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
- St. Joe JOE stock hit $36.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.1%.
- FormFactor FORM shares moved down 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.40, drifting down 0.79%.
- SiTime SITM shares set a new yearly low of $96.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
- Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares set a new 52-week low of $35.64. The stock traded down 0.36%.
- Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares were up 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.54.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a yearly low of $93.31. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $19.02. The stock traded down 4.35%.
- American Assets Trust AAT stock hit a yearly low of $27.09. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- OPKO Health OPK shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Liberty Latin America LILA shares moved down 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.70, drifting down 0.44%.
- EchoStar SATS stock hit $17.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.83%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares set a new yearly low of $2.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Liberty Latin America LILAK stock hit a yearly low of $6.67. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.54. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares moved down 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting down 2.23%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.27%.
- SolarWinds SWI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.48%.
- InterDigital IDCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.11%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares hit a yearly low of $7.82. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
- Medifast MED stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $116.52. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- Knowles KN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.83 and moving down 2.52%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.10.
- HNI HNI stock hit $30.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA stock hit a yearly low of $61.49. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares fell to $21.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.65%.
- Avanos Medical AVNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.33. Shares traded down 1.84%.
- Fastly FSLY stock hit $8.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.08%.
- Vericel VCEL shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Green Dot GDOT stock hit $19.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.07%.
- Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock drifted down 4.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.01.
- Primoris Services PRIM shares made a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares fell to $12.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
- SkyWest SKYW stock drifted down 3.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.02.
- Membership Collective MCG shares moved down 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.95, drifting down 2.12%.
- Himax Technologies HIMX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Tuesday, moving down 3.14%.
- Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock hit a yearly low of $13.31. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit $5.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.46%.
- CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.58 and moving down 2.07%.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock hit $6.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.51%.
- Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.
- G-III Apparel Group GIII stock set a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Tuesday, moving down 0.05%.
- Noah Holdings NOAH stock set a new 52-week low of $14.83 on Tuesday, moving down 4.24%.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares fell to $10.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.97%.
- Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares fell to $156.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Byline Bancorp BY stock drifted down 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.29.
- Deluxe DLX stock set a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Tuesday, moving up 0.88%.
- Matthews International MATW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $24.41. Shares traded down 1.92%.
- Cerence CRNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.49 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%.
- Cerus CERS shares fell to $3.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.13%.
- Tuya TUYA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.15% for the day.
- Athersys ATHX shares hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 10.47% on the session.
- Eventbrite EB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.72. Shares traded down 1.37%.
- HomeStreet HMST shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.75%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares set a new yearly low of $9.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Interface TILE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.41. Shares traded down 3.05%.
- Forestar Group FOR shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.94.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares made a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Unisys UIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.78. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
- Genesco GCO shares fell to $42.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.81%.
- Flushing Financial FFIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.24%.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares hit a yearly low of $14.30. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock traded down 19.5%.
- 2U TWOU shares hit a yearly low of $6.68. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Insteel Indus IIIN stock drifted down 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.27.
- ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit $5.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.76 and moving up 0.31%.
- One Liberty Props OLP stock hit a yearly low of $23.26. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
- Arlo Technologies ARLO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- Bank of Marin BMRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $30.00. Shares traded down 0.69%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
- Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock set a new 52-week low of $27.39 on Tuesday, moving down 0.9%.
- Argan AGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 25.34% on the session.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock drifted down 7.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.80.
- Agora API shares hit a yearly low of $3.71. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.74% for the day.
- Surmodics SRDX shares hit a yearly low of $29.95. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares made a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
- ON24 ONTF shares made a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
- OneSpan OSPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.18 and moving down 4.88%.
- Niu Technologies NIU shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.07.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares moved up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.32, drifting up 0.84%.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares moved down 3.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.52, drifting down 3.91%.
- Daseke DSKE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.17%.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.97%.
- Douglas Elliman DOUG stock hit $4.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.81. The stock traded down 19.09%.
- Aarons AAN shares hit a yearly low of $11.27. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock hit a yearly low of $10.34. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.35 and moving down 1.39%.
- Tutor Perini TPC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Tuesday, moving down 2.41%.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock hit a yearly low of $2.22. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- Regional Mgmt RM stock hit $32.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.41 and moving down 5.06%.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares were down 9.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.95.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.59.
- Willdan Group WLDN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.24 and moving down 0.79%.
- Astronics ATRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.53. Shares traded down 1.37%.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.
- Kimball International KBAL stock drifted down 0.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.32.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 16.35% on the session.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock hit $1.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.82%.
- Ouster OUST shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.56%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares made a new 52-week low of $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.74% for the day.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.63 and moving down 6.18%.
- AEye LIDR shares fell to $1.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.61%.
- Xos XOS shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
- Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.45.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.71. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Pure Cycle PCYO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock traded down 2.02%.
- Village Farms Intl VFF stock hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- Intercure INCR stock drifted up 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.81.
- The One Group Hospitality STKS stock hit a yearly low of $6.69. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
- Nano Labs NA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.84%.
- Cato CATO shares hit a yearly low of $9.47. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.
- Astra Space ASTR shares fell to $0.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.82 and moving down 4.5%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE shares fell to $4.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%.
- Fossil Group FOSL shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 9.74%.
- Unifi UFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.54. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
- Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 13.01%.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 24.3% for the day.
- The RealReal REAL shares moved down 4.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.93, drifting down 4.59%.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares moved down 4.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.03, drifting down 4.99%.
- Molecular Partners MOLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.51. Shares traded down 2.42%.
- Enthusiast Gaming EGLX shares fell to $1.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving down 3.58%.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.30. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- TrueCar TRUE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit a yearly low of $5.87. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
- Republic First Bancorp FRBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.77. Shares traded down 5.05%.
- Doma Holdings DOMA stock hit $0.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.32%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock drifted down 6.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68.
- Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock drifted down 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares moved down 5.0% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23, drifting down 5.0%.
- Security National Finl SNFCA stock hit a yearly low of $7.13. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.02. Shares traded down 1.92%.
- Escalade ESCA stock drifted down 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.06.
- Personalis PSNL stock drifted down 2.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.02.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded down 4.19%.
- AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares were down 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.97.
- Nogin NOGN stock hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 5.97% for the day.
- Greenhill & Co GHL shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
- Profound Medical PROF stock hit a yearly low of $5.85. The stock was down 7.43% for the day.
- Turtle Beach HEAR stock hit a yearly low of $7.21. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.
- United Security UBFO shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.98.
- Korea Fund KF shares moved down 2.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.26, drifting down 2.27%.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.29%.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Manitex International MNTX shares set a new yearly low of $5.25 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
- Wejo Gr WEJO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.94%.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL stock drifted down 10.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock drifted down 3.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38.
- Hempacco HPCO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.17. The stock traded down 20.75%.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE shares moved down 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.20, drifting down 0.08%.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.24. Shares traded down 7.72%.
- Compugen CGEN stock hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Express EXPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares moved down 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting down 0.23%.
- EMCORE EMKR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.
- Renalytix RNLX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%.
- Boxed BOXD shares hit a yearly low of $0.93. The stock was up 5.6% on the session.
- Polished.com POL shares fell to $0.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.
- Audacy AUD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.61% for the day.
- Kaleyra KLR shares moved down 2.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 2.53%.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock hit a yearly low of $3.52. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock hit a yearly low of $5.86. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Treasure Global TGL shares hit a yearly low of $2.94. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
- Natural Health Trends NHTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.75%.
- Icecure Medical ICCM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.26% for the day.
- ImmuCell ICCC stock hit a yearly low of $6.96. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- GoHealth GOCO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
- Integra Resources ITRG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.58%.
- Lizhi LIZI shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
- Tessco Technologies TESS shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.77%.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- Iridex IRIX shares set a new yearly low of $2.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 5.48% for the day.
- Takung Art TKAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.36. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares fell to $0.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.
- Presidio Property Trust SQFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 29.06%.
- Datasea DTSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.06. Shares traded down 3.48%.
- Reborn Coffee REBN shares were down 8.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.20.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Vivopower International VVPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares fell to $0.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.45%.
- Carver Bancorp CARV stock hit $4.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.48%.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.04%.
- Agrify AGFY stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
- Bit Brother BTB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- BiomX PHGE stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 3.04% for the day.
- Assure Hldgs IONM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 5.05%.
- Cyanotech CYAN stock drifted up 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.26.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
- Akerna KERN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.11 and moving down 4.64%.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares fell to $0.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.59%.
- Zovio ZVO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.25. Shares traded down 1.91%.
- Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell to $0.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.28%.
- Versus Systems VS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.68%.
- SCWorx WORX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was up 14.71% on the session.
- Eastside Distilling EAST stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.38. Shares traded down 4.57%.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.26 and moving down 12.7%.
- Creatd CRTD stock hit $0.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 25.04%.
- Mobilicom MOB shares set a new yearly low of $2.25 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% on the session.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares set a new yearly low of $0.19 this morning. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
