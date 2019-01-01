Cyanotech Corp is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The company's products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Hawaiian BioAstin is a dietary antioxidant shown to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It derives maximum revenue from thea Packaged product and geographically from the United States.