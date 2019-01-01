QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.74 - 2.77
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/55.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.62 - 6.29
Mkt Cap
17M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.77
P/E
10.15
EPS
0.06
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 9:34AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Cyanotech Corp is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The company's products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Hawaiian BioAstin is a dietary antioxidant shown to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It derives maximum revenue from thea Packaged product and geographically from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060
REV9.459M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cyanotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyanotech (CYAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyanotech's (CYAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cyanotech (CYAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyanotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyanotech (CYAN)?

A

The stock price for Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) is $2.7399 last updated Today at 4:08:00 PM.

Q

Does Cyanotech (CYAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyanotech.

Q

When is Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) reporting earnings?

A

Cyanotech’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Cyanotech (CYAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyanotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyanotech (CYAN) operate in?

A

Cyanotech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.