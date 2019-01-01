|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kandi Technologies Gr’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS).
The latest price target for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting KNDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) is $3.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kandi Technologies Gr.
Kandi Technologies Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kandi Technologies Gr.
Kandi Technologies Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.