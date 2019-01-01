QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Kandi Technologies Group Inc is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle (EV) products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products, primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, controllers, and air conditioning systems. It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China, and it also exports Overseas.

Kandi Technologies Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kandi Technologies Gr's (KNDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting KNDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI)?

A

The stock price for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) is $3.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kandi Technologies Gr.

Q

When is Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) reporting earnings?

A

Kandi Technologies Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kandi Technologies Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) operate in?

A

Kandi Technologies Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.