Range
2.26 - 2.75
Vol / Avg.
776.2K/250.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.07 - 6.84
Mkt Cap
55.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 minutes ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:30AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Datasea Inc is a development stage company engaged in Internet security products. Its offers service and products such as Internet Security Equipment, New Media Advertising Service, Micro Marketing Service, Internet Service Provider (ISP) Connecting Service, Big Data Processing Service. The business activity of the group functions through China.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070
REV8.979M

Analyst Ratings

Datasea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Datasea (DTSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Datasea's (DTSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Datasea (DTSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Datasea

Q

Current Stock Price for Datasea (DTSS)?

A

The stock price for Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is $2.3 last updated Today at 7:52:50 PM.

Q

Does Datasea (DTSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datasea.

Q

When is Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) reporting earnings?

A

Datasea’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Datasea (DTSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datasea.

Q

What sector and industry does Datasea (DTSS) operate in?

A

Datasea is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.