ImmuCell Corp is engaged in the healthcare sector. The company operates in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. The firm has developed products that provide immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef cattle and is developing product line extensions of its existing products that address mastitis. Its lead product, First Defense, is manufactured to prevent scours in newborn calves. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.