Range
8.04 - 8.25
Vol / Avg.
8.7K/11.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.3 - 12.02
Mkt Cap
63.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.05
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ImmuCell Corp is engaged in the healthcare sector. The company operates in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. The firm has developed products that provide immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef cattle and is developing product line extensions of its existing products that address mastitis. Its lead product, First Defense, is manufactured to prevent scours in newborn calves. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV5.400M5.444M44.000K

ImmuCell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ImmuCell (ICCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ImmuCell's (ICCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ImmuCell (ICCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) was reported by Aegis Capital on July 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ICCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ImmuCell (ICCC)?

A

The stock price for ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is $8.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ImmuCell (ICCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ImmuCell.

Q

When is ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) reporting earnings?

A

ImmuCell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is ImmuCell (ICCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ImmuCell.

Q

What sector and industry does ImmuCell (ICCC) operate in?

A

ImmuCell is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.