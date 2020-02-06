Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 296 companies made new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares broke to $154.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.