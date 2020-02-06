Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 296 companies made new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 12.96% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares broke to $154.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $127.36.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.66 for a change of up 0.49%.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares set a new yearly high of $157.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $147.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $308.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares hit a yearly high of $250.00. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.
- Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NTTYY) shares broke to $26.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.89%.
- Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NPPXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.38 with a daily change of up 2.46%.
- CSL (OTC: CSLLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- Bayer (OTC: BAYZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.35. The stock was up 4.92% for the day.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.93 for a change of up 0.54%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $547.79.
- Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $214.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares hit $179.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.33.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock made a new 52-week high of $166.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Iberdrola (OTC: IBDSF) shares broke to $45.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%.
- Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) shares hit a yearly high of $11.36. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares were up 0.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.29 for a change of up 0.81%.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.42. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.24 Thursday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.76%.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSF) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.60.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $244.49. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were down 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.10 for a change of down 0.46%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.88 Thursday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $251.16 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $151.64. Shares traded down 0.65%.
- RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.16. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $123.82 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC: ISNPY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $269.45.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.42. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.89. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.
- Munchener (OTC: MURGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.46 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.79%.
- Daikin Industries (OTC: DKILY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.00. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTC: DSNKY) shares hit a yearly high of $73.23. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.44. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.96 on Thursday, moving down 0.51%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares hit $273.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
- ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCY) shares hit $48.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
- UniCredit (OTC: UNCRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 with a daily change of up 7.94%.
- Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) shares were up 2.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.78.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares broke to $142.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
- KBC (OTC: KBCSY) shares hit a yearly high of $39.07. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- Mitsubishi Electric (OTC: MIELY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.04 Thursday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.12.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were down 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.00.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $292.24. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.88 on Thursday, moving up 2.09%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares set a new yearly high of $33.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $328.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%.
- Coloplast (OTC: CLPBY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.22 on Thursday, moving up 2.72%.
- McKesson (NYSE: MCK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $156.98. Shares traded up 4.42%.
- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $135.00. Shares traded up 0.39%.
- DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares broke to $57.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.22%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.54%.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.46 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.69 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.
- ResMed (OTC: RSMDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.17 with a daily change of up 7.78%.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.00 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.04%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.05 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.55 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.86%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares broke to $121.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.
- Kubota (OTC: KUBTF) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.63 Thursday. The stock was up 5.67% for the day.
- MS&AD Insurance Group (OTC: MSADY) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.43 for a change of flat%.
- Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares were up 0.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.03 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.17 on Thursday, moving up 12.84%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.85 on Thursday, moving up 1.87%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $185.05. Shares traded down 0.12%.
- Markel (NYSE: MKL) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,284.97.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $210.50. Shares traded up 3.07%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares broke to $140.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.
- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) shares set a new yearly high of $57.55 this morning. The stock was up 12.28% on the session.
- Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.70 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares broke to $34.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $113.00 with a daily change of up 3.09%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.94 Thursday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Galapagos (OTC: GLPGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $244.00 with a daily change of up 6.09%.
- Nomura Research Institute (OTC: NRILY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.23 with a daily change of flat%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.27%.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.73. The stock traded down 2.57% on the session.
- Alleghany (NYSE: Y) shares set a new yearly high of $828.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $165.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.85 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.87 Thursday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $283.69 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares hit a yearly high of $28.11. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.62 Thursday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares hit $33.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares were down 0.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.81 for a change of down 0.63%.
- Pan Pacific International (OTC: DQJCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.66 with a daily change of up 9.45%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.25 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.44. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) shares hit a yearly high of $112.94. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to $69.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares broke to $33.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.38 Thursday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $178.27.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were up 5.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.45.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.77 for a change of down 0.26%.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) shares broke to $45.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $137.33 for a change of up 0.6%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.94. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.
- SMIC (OTC: SMICY) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.25 Thursday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) shares hit a yearly high of $10.95. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares hit $187.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
- Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.15. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
- GCI Liberty (OTC: GLIBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.10 on Thursday, moving up 10.71%.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) shares hit a yearly high of $26.21. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares were down 0.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.37 for a change of down 0.09%.
- New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) shares broke to $17.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares were down 1.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.99.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.41.
- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares set a new yearly high of $41.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- STADA Arzneimittel (OTC: STDAF) shares hit $105.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares set a new yearly high of $31.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.37.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares set a new yearly high of $102.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares hit a yearly high of $21.46. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $187.03. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.01. The stock traded up 9.48% on the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.65 on Thursday, moving up 0.02%.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.26.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.98. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit $20.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.7%.
- Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.35. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 1.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.67 for a change of up 1.03%.
- OSRAM Licht (OTC: OSAGY) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) shares broke to $27.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.5%.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.68. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.72 on Thursday, moving up 1.22%.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69.
- RIT Capital Partners (OTC: RITPF) shares hit a yearly high of $26.99. The stock traded down 1.96% on the session.
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $161.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.28%.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.11 for a change of up 0.46%.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were down 0.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.27.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.84 Thursday. The stock was up 5.4% for the day.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.28.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $53.38 with a daily change of down 0.92%.
- Park24 (OTC: PKCOY) shares were up 0.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.69.
- CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.37. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN-A) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.96. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares set a new yearly high of $21.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.02. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new yearly high of $86.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.04 Thursday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.38. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
- NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares hit $77.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares were up 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.77 for a change of up 0.76%.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.25. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
- Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.89.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.50. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
- Stantec (NYSE: STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares were up 4.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.71 for a change of up 4.58%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.95 on Thursday, moving up 5.58%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.52. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.99%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.48 on Thursday, moving up 1.22%.
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTC: MNHFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $35.00 with a daily change of up 3.34%.
- QinetiQ Group (OTC: QNTQY) shares hit $19.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares were down 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.10 for a change of down 0.74%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.63.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares were up 1.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.67 for a change of up 1.15%.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.64. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares were down 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.81.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares hit $75.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares broke to $24.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.31%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $119.15 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
- Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.77 on Thursday, moving down 0.52%.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares broke to $16.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares hit a yearly high of $34.05. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares broke to $23.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.14. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares broke to $10.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
- Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.20 on Thursday, moving up 7.24%.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.77 on Thursday, moving up 4.24%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.36.
- Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.87 for a change of up 0.18%.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.22 on Thursday, moving up 0.76%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.17. Shares traded up 2.35%.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares hit $17.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.09 for a change of up 0.14%.
- AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.76. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares broke to $14.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.70.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.26%.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares broke to $49.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.06%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.79. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.18 Thursday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares broke to $16.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%.
- Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.75. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to $48.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) shares broke to $20.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50 for a change of up 0.51%.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.50.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares hit $55.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.66 on Thursday, moving up 1.62%.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.40 Thursday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.23.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares broke to $22.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.99%.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.79 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.03%.
- Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.90. Shares traded down 0.9%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.65 for a change of up 0.31%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit a yearly high of $33.74. The stock traded down 0.51% on the session.
- GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.15. Shares traded down 0.89%.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares hit a yearly high of $44.81. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.1%.
- General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares broke to $38.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.16.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.38 Thursday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.28 Thursday. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.61.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.85.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares set a new yearly high of $50.72 this morning. The stock was up 6.64% on the session.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.29%.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.25%.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares broke to $16.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 43.71%.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
- Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) shares hit $15.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.76%.
- ITM Power (OTC: ITMPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.59 Thursday. The stock was up 6.0% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.67. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.72.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.74.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.28 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
- Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares were up 4.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.42.
- PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) shares broke to $28.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.04 on Thursday, moving down 0.01%.
- Richards Packaging Income (OTC: RPKIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.95. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.
- Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) shares were up 4.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.79.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
- Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.25.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.16. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.13.
- Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares broke to $13.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.09 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares set a new yearly high of $5.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.00. The stock traded up 7.7% on the session.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.36. Shares traded up 0.6%.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.77. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares were up 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.43.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.88.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 with a daily change of up 3.03%.
- Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.26. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.
- Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.62 on Thursday, moving down 2.37%.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.07 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.22. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
- Aura Minerals (OTC: ARMZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 47.13%.
- Clough Global Div & Inc (AMEX: GLV) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.80.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.28. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
- Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) shares were up 35.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.50.
- Origen Financial (OTC: ORGN) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of flat%.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares broke to $2.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.9%.
- Hot Chili (OTC: HHLKF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Revival Gold (OTC: RVLGF) shares broke to $0.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%.
- Mirage Energy (OTC: MRGE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 12.24% on the session.
- Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTC: QUISF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.31. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Certive Solutions (OTC: CTVEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.22%.
- Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of flat%.
- Taiga Gold (OTC: TGGDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 31.55%.
- Williamette Community (OTC: WMCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.57 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Oxford Bank (OTC: OXBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
- TechCare (OTC: TECR) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.58. The stock was down 12.96% for the day.
- Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday, moving down 1.25%.
- U.S. Lithium (OTC: LITH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.04. The stock traded up 29.93% on the session.
- National American (OTC: NAUH) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.20. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
- UOMO Media (OTC: UOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.86. The stock traded up 8.05% on the session.
- Velocity Data (OTC: VLLTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.00 with a daily change of up 234.08%.
- Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Thursday, moving up 21.88%.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.