|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.800
|REV
|4.770B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK: SHECY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shin-Etsu Chemical.
There is no analysis for Shin-Etsu Chemical
The stock price for Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK: SHECY) is $37.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Shin-Etsu Chemical’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shin-Etsu Chemical.
Shin-Etsu Chemical is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.