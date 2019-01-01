Park24 Co Ltd is a Japanese operator of parking facilities. The company is organised into two segments: parking business and mobility business. The parking business, which contributes the majority of revenue, operates fully-automated parking facilities and related services. The mobility business car rental services through the Times Car RENTAL brand, car sharing services through the Times Car PLUS brand, and related services. While Park 24 operates in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, the company earns the majority of revenue domestically.