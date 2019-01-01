QQQ
Range
41.76 - 43.01
Vol / Avg.
220.1K/151.1K
Div / Yield
1.97/4.70%
52 Wk
40.09 - 56.76
Mkt Cap
65.4B
Payout Ratio
82.84
Open
43.01
P/E
18.2
EPS
0.58
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 3:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 6:14AM
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Iberdrola is one of the largest utilities in the world with electric utility operations in nearly 40 countries. The company has a 53-gigawatt portfolio of hydro, wind, natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants. It is the largest owner of wind farms in the world, representing one third of its portfolio. Although the company has recently developed or acquired distribution and power generation assets in other geographic areas, Spain is still home to around 50% of its power generation capacity. Iberdrola also owns and operates electricity and distribution networks in Spain, the U.K., Brazil, and the U.S.

Iberdrola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iberdrola (IBDRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iberdrola (OTCPK: IBDRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Iberdrola's (IBDRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iberdrola.

Q

What is the target price for Iberdrola (IBDRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iberdrola (OTCPK: IBDRY) was reported by RBC Capital on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IBDRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iberdrola (IBDRY)?

A

The stock price for Iberdrola (OTCPK: IBDRY) is $41.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iberdrola (IBDRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2012.

Q

When is Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) reporting earnings?

A

Iberdrola does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iberdrola (IBDRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iberdrola.

Q

What sector and industry does Iberdrola (IBDRY) operate in?

A

Iberdrola is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.