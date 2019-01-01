Iberdrola is one of the largest utilities in the world with electric utility operations in nearly 40 countries. The company has a 53-gigawatt portfolio of hydro, wind, natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants. It is the largest owner of wind farms in the world, representing one third of its portfolio. Although the company has recently developed or acquired distribution and power generation assets in other geographic areas, Spain is still home to around 50% of its power generation capacity. Iberdrola also owns and operates electricity and distribution networks in Spain, the U.K., Brazil, and the U.S.