Range
37.65 - 37.65
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.04/2.55%
52 Wk
40.75 - 52.33
Mkt Cap
421M
Payout Ratio
41.38
Open
37.65
P/E
16.31
EPS
0.35
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Richards Packaging Income Fund is involved in packaging distribution businesses. The company principally distributes plastic and glass containers and associated closures. It is used in packaging for cosmetics, healthcare, food, beverage, and other products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Richards Packaging Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Richards Packaging Income (OTC: RPKIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Richards Packaging Income's (RPKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Richards Packaging Income.

Q

What is the target price for Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Richards Packaging Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF)?

A

The stock price for Richards Packaging Income (OTC: RPKIF) is $37.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:50:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Richards Packaging Income (OTC:RPKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Richards Packaging Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Richards Packaging Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) operate in?

A

Richards Packaging Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.