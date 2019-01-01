ITM Power PLC designs and manufactures integrated hydrogen energy systems for energy storage and clean fuel production. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; the development and manufacture of prototype products; and the sale of electrolyzer products such as HGas, HFuel, HPac. It offers a range of services including construction, consulting, and other services. Its primary geographic markets are the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, Germany, and with maximum revenue from the United Kingdom.