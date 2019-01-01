QQQ
ITM Power PLC designs and manufactures integrated hydrogen energy systems for energy storage and clean fuel production. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; the development and manufacture of prototype products; and the sale of electrolyzer products such as HGas, HFuel, HPac. It offers a range of services including construction, consulting, and other services. Its primary geographic markets are the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, Germany, and with maximum revenue from the United Kingdom.

ITM Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITM Power (ITMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITM Power (OTCPK: ITMPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ITM Power's (ITMPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITM Power.

Q

What is the target price for ITM Power (ITMPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for ITM Power (OTCPK: ITMPF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ITMPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ITM Power (ITMPF)?

A

The stock price for ITM Power (OTCPK: ITMPF) is $3.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:44:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITM Power (ITMPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ITM Power.

Q

When is ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) reporting earnings?

A

ITM Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITM Power (ITMPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITM Power.

Q

What sector and industry does ITM Power (ITMPF) operate in?

A

ITM Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.