Range
0.57 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
70.4K/48.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 1.64
Mkt Cap
228.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
356.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a Microsoft solutions provider. It offers Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications and Microsoft O365 as well as proprietary Software as a Service ('SaaS') solutions such as CRG emPerform, LedgerPay, and business solutions from other technology partners that complement the Microsoft platform. The company has a business presence in the US and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quisitive Tech Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quisitive Tech Solutions (QUISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTCQX: QUISF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quisitive Tech Solutions's (QUISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quisitive Tech Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Quisitive Tech Solutions (QUISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quisitive Tech Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Quisitive Tech Solutions (QUISF)?

A

The stock price for Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTCQX: QUISF) is $0.6409 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quisitive Tech Solutions (QUISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quisitive Tech Solutions.

Q

When is Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTCQX:QUISF) reporting earnings?

A

Quisitive Tech Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quisitive Tech Solutions (QUISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quisitive Tech Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Quisitive Tech Solutions (QUISF) operate in?

A

Quisitive Tech Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.