|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Schneider Electric.
The latest price target for Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 24, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SBGSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSF) is $152.935 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:38:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Schneider Electric.
Schneider Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Schneider Electric.
Schneider Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.