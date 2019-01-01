QQQ
Range
146.39 - 154.28
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/2.7K
Div / Yield
3.36/2.20%
52 Wk
144.33 - 202.9
Mkt Cap
85.1B
Payout Ratio
49.97
Open
148.32
P/E
25.95
Shares
556.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 7:52AM
France-based Schneider Electric is a leading global supplier to industrial, utility, data center, and energy customers. The company's products span from ground-level equipment to top-level analytics and execution software. Roughly 75% of its revenue comes from its low- and medium-voltage, while revenue from its automation division drives the remaining 25%. The company is the number-two and number-four supplier, respectively, in discrete (for example, manufacturing) and process (for example, fluid processing) automation. However, it holds the leading position in process safety systems.At the group level, software and services contribute about 10% of sales, integrated systems another 30%, and individual products (components and equipment) the final 60%.

Schneider Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schneider Electric (SBGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schneider Electric's (SBGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schneider Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Schneider Electric (SBGSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 24, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SBGSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schneider Electric (SBGSF)?

A

The stock price for Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSF) is $152.935 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:38:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schneider Electric (SBGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schneider Electric.

Q

When is Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Schneider Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schneider Electric (SBGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schneider Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Schneider Electric (SBGSF) operate in?

A

Schneider Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.