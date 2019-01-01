QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.16 - 14.24
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/84.7K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.11%
52 Wk
13.64 - 18.9
Mkt Cap
30.1B
Payout Ratio
82.66
Open
14.24
P/E
40.03
EPS
0.57
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 9:43PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Coloplast is a leading global competitor in ostomy management and continence care. The firm designs, manufactures, and markets ostomy-care systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and intermittent catheters for continence care. Coloplast also maintains a tertiary presence in the urology and wound-care markets, where it manufactures and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. The company derives more than 60% of sales from Europe, 24% from other developed countries, and 17% from the rest of the world.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.870
REV794.992M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coloplast Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coloplast (CLPBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coloplast (OTCPK: CLPBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coloplast's (CLPBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coloplast.

Q

What is the target price for Coloplast (CLPBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coloplast

Q

Current Stock Price for Coloplast (CLPBY)?

A

The stock price for Coloplast (OTCPK: CLPBY) is $14.16 last updated Today at 2:37:02 PM.

Q

Does Coloplast (CLPBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coloplast.

Q

When is Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBY) reporting earnings?

A

Coloplast’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Coloplast (CLPBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coloplast.

Q

What sector and industry does Coloplast (CLPBY) operate in?

A

Coloplast is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.