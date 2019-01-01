|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.870
|REV
|794.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Coloplast (OTCPK: CLPBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Coloplast.
There is no analysis for Coloplast
The stock price for Coloplast (OTCPK: CLPBY) is $14.16 last updated Today at 2:37:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Coloplast.
Coloplast’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coloplast.
Coloplast is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.