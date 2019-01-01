|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of National American (OTCQB: NAUH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for National American.
The latest price target for National American (OTCQB: NAUH) was reported by Stifel on August 8, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting NAUH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4832.18% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for National American (OTCQB: NAUH) is $0.0811 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 6, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2017.
National American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for National American.
National American is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.