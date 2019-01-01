QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
National American University Holdings Inc provides professional and technical post-secondary education for working adults and other non-traditional students. The company owns and operates National American University, a multi-campus institution of higher learning. The university offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; in healthcare-related disciplines, such as occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; in legal-related disciplines, such as paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and in higher education.

National American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National American (NAUH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National American (OTCQB: NAUH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National American's (NAUH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National American.

Q

What is the target price for National American (NAUH) stock?

A

The latest price target for National American (OTCQB: NAUH) was reported by Stifel on August 8, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting NAUH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4832.18% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National American (NAUH)?

A

The stock price for National American (OTCQB: NAUH) is $0.0811 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.

Q

Does National American (NAUH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 6, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2017.

Q

When is National American (OTCQB:NAUH) reporting earnings?

A

National American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National American (NAUH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National American.

Q

What sector and industry does National American (NAUH) operate in?

A

National American is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.