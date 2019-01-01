National American University Holdings Inc provides professional and technical post-secondary education for working adults and other non-traditional students. The company owns and operates National American University, a multi-campus institution of higher learning. The university offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; in healthcare-related disciplines, such as occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; in legal-related disciplines, such as paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and in higher education.