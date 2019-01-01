QQQ
ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ResMed (RSMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ResMed (OTCPK: RSMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ResMed's (RSMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ResMed.

Q

What is the target price for ResMed (RSMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ResMed

Q

Current Stock Price for ResMed (RSMDF)?

A

The stock price for ResMed (OTCPK: RSMDF) is $23.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:47:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ResMed (RSMDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 19, 2015.

Q

When is ResMed (OTCPK:RSMDF) reporting earnings?

A

ResMed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ResMed (RSMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ResMed.

Q

What sector and industry does ResMed (RSMDF) operate in?

A

ResMed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.