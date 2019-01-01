QQQ
Range
23.9 - 24.32
Vol / Avg.
74.5K/73.6K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.99%
52 Wk
18.05 - 31.77
Mkt Cap
42.1B
Payout Ratio
54.4
Open
24.16
P/E
56.51
EPS
16.62
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is a Japanese pharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for bringing up forth novel therapies in oncology, including immune oncology, with further focus on new areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative diseases, heart and kidney diseases. Daiichi, through the pharmaceutical technology platform, develops processes for manufacturing of quality pharmaceuticals that meet desired efficacy and safety parameters. Daiichi is involved in process technology, biotechnology, formulation technology, analytical and quality evaluation technology. Its products brand includes PRALIA, MOVANTIK, LIXIANA, levofloxacin, Injectafer, and others. The company has its business operations in Europe, North America, and Japan. Most of its revenue comes from Japan.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150
REV2.473B

Analyst Ratings

Daiichi Sankyo Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTCPK: DSNKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daiichi Sankyo Co's (DSNKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Q

What is the target price for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiichi Sankyo Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY)?

A

The stock price for Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTCPK: DSNKY) is $24.245 last updated Today at 7:15:46 PM.

Q

Does Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTCPK:DSNKY) reporting earnings?

A

Daiichi Sankyo Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) operate in?

A

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.