Range
94.68 - 96
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/3K
Div / Yield
2.73/2.89%
52 Wk
80.3 - 102.66
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
50.75
Open
96
P/E
18.82
EPS
0.77
Shares
241.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Hannover Re is a German-based reinsurance company with a strong reputation in writing specialist lines of reinsurance and also a low-cost operating model. The business and its management team are highly disciplined, rarely ever making an acquisition and favouring a strategy of specials over a commitment to a buyback when looking to return excess capital to shareholders. We also find the business to be innovative in finding alternative and unearthed profit sources.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

Hannover Rueck Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hannover Rueck (HVRRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hannover Rueck (OTCPK: HVRRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hannover Rueck's (HVRRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hannover Rueck.

Q

What is the target price for Hannover Rueck (HVRRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hannover Rueck

Q

Current Stock Price for Hannover Rueck (HVRRY)?

A

The stock price for Hannover Rueck (OTCPK: HVRRY) is $94.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hannover Rueck (HVRRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2012.

Q

When is Hannover Rueck (OTCPK:HVRRY) reporting earnings?

A

Hannover Rueck’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hannover Rueck (HVRRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hannover Rueck.

Q

What sector and industry does Hannover Rueck (HVRRY) operate in?

A

Hannover Rueck is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.