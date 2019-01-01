QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Camden National Corporation is a banking solutions provider in the United States. Its core business is providing commercial banking products to individuals and corporates. Its consumer and commercial banking services entail services such as loans and deposits, savings and online banking, treasury management solutions and non-profit products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The company also offers investment management and fiduciary services. In addition, it offers various other services which include lending to dentists, optometrists and veterinarians across the United States.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0401.110 0.0700
REV46.300M48.898M2.598M

Camden National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camden National (CAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Camden National's (CAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Camden National (CAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) was reported by Raymond James on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Camden National (CAC)?

A

The stock price for Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) is $47.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Camden National (CAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) reporting earnings?

A

Camden National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Camden National (CAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camden National.

Q

What sector and industry does Camden National (CAC) operate in?

A

Camden National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.