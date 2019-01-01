|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.040
|1.110
|0.0700
|REV
|46.300M
|48.898M
|2.598M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Camden National’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI).
The latest price target for Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) was reported by Raymond James on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) is $47.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Camden National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Camden National.
Camden National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.