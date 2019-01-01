QQQ
ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination makes the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3203.810 0.4900
REV8.550B8.517B-33.000M

Chubb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chubb (CB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chubb's (CB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chubb.

Q

What is the target price for Chubb (CB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chubb (NYSE: CB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 224.00 expecting CB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chubb (CB)?

A

The stock price for Chubb (NYSE: CB) is $203.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chubb (CB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Chubb (NYSE:CB) reporting earnings?

A

Chubb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Chubb (CB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chubb.

Q

What sector and industry does Chubb (CB) operate in?

A

Chubb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.