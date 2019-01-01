|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.320
|3.810
|0.4900
|REV
|8.550B
|8.517B
|-33.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Chubb.
The latest price target for Chubb (NYSE: CB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 224.00 expecting CB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chubb (NYSE: CB) is $203.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.
Chubb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chubb.
Chubb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.