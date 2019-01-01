QQQ
Range
27.06 - 27.32
Vol / Avg.
30K/68.7K
Div / Yield
1.18/4.17%
52 Wk
25.44 - 32.73
Mkt Cap
38B
Payout Ratio
59.93
Open
27.07
P/E
15.37
EPS
0.26
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 5:35AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Munich Re is one of the largest reinsurance firms in the world. It also serves clients with primary insurance.

Munchener Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Munchener (MURGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Munchener (OTCPK: MURGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Munchener's (MURGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Munchener.

Q

What is the target price for Munchener (MURGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Munchener (OTCPK: MURGY) was reported by Commerzbank on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MURGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Munchener (MURGY)?

A

The stock price for Munchener (OTCPK: MURGY) is $27.13 last updated Today at 5:44:48 PM.

Q

Does Munchener (MURGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 24, 2012.

Q

When is Munchener (OTCPK:MURGY) reporting earnings?

A

Munchener’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Munchener (MURGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Munchener.

Q

What sector and industry does Munchener (MURGY) operate in?

A

Munchener is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.