QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.54 - 10.9
Vol / Avg.
7.1K/79.5K
Div / Yield
0.49/4.63%
52 Wk
10 - 14.36
Mkt Cap
66.5B
Payout Ratio
83.23
Open
10.9
P/E
18.51
EPS
0.15
Shares
6.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Iberdrola is one of the largest utilities in the world with electric utility operations in nearly 40 countries. The company has a 53-gigawatt portfolio of hydro, wind, natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants. It is the largest owner of wind farms in the world, representing one third of its portfolio. Although the company has recently developed or acquired distribution and power generation assets in other geographic areas, Spain is still home to around 50% of its power generation capacity. Iberdrola also owns and operates electricity and distribution networks in Spain, the U.K., Brazil, and the U.S.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iberdrola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iberdrola (IBDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iberdrola (OTCPK: IBDSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iberdrola's (IBDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iberdrola.

Q

What is the target price for Iberdrola (IBDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iberdrola

Q

Current Stock Price for Iberdrola (IBDSF)?

A

The stock price for Iberdrola (OTCPK: IBDSF) is $10.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iberdrola (IBDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iberdrola.

Q

When is Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Iberdrola does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iberdrola (IBDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iberdrola.

Q

What sector and industry does Iberdrola (IBDSF) operate in?

A

Iberdrola is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.