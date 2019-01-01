Certive Solutions Inc is a service provider in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) segment of the United States healthcare industry. The company provides claims audit and recovery solutions. Along with its subsidiaries, it the Titan and Omega divisions providing retrospective claim audits against payer contracts, identify underpayments, and rebill and collect revenues for hospital customers. Its lines of business include billing support, claim audit and recovery, consulting services and chargemaster/lost charge recovery.