Range
0.08 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
66K/25.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
10.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
144.4M
Outstanding
Certive Solutions Inc is a service provider in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) segment of the United States healthcare industry. The company provides claims audit and recovery solutions. Along with its subsidiaries, it the Titan and Omega divisions providing retrospective claim audits against payer contracts, identify underpayments, and rebill and collect revenues for hospital customers. Its lines of business include billing support, claim audit and recovery, consulting services and chargemaster/lost charge recovery.

Certive Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Certive Solutions (CTVEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Certive Solutions (OTCQB: CTVEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Certive Solutions's (CTVEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Certive Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Certive Solutions (CTVEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Certive Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Certive Solutions (CTVEF)?

A

The stock price for Certive Solutions (OTCQB: CTVEF) is $0.0755 last updated Today at 3:10:53 PM.

Q

Does Certive Solutions (CTVEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Certive Solutions.

Q

When is Certive Solutions (OTCQB:CTVEF) reporting earnings?

A

Certive Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Certive Solutions (CTVEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Certive Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Certive Solutions (CTVEF) operate in?

A

Certive Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.